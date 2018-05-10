Russia’s Yamal LNG ships 2 million tons since Dec.

Yamal LNG, the Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) project led by Novatek, has shipped 2 million tons of LNG since its commissioning last December, and now prepares for the launch of a second train.

The company said in a statement Monday the 2-million-ton milestone was reached with the 27th cargo loaded and dispatched at the Sabetta port. The fuel is exported aboard rc7 ice-class carriers, each holding 170,000 cubic meters, or roughly 74,000 tons of LNG.

Deliveries under long-term contracts began last month, with four LNG cargoes shipped so far, Kallanish Energy learns. Also in April, Yamal LNG moved a step closer to commissioning its second production train, with the first firing of compression gas turbines performed at the unit – which will produce 5.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG.

Yamal LNG didn’t disclose a date for the train’s “upcoming” launch. When fully operational, the plant will produce 16.5 MTPA of LNG in the Yamal peninsula, in Russia’s Arctic.

The project’s shareholders include Novatek (50.1%), Total (20%), CNPC (20%) and the Silk Road Fund (9.9%).

Source: Kallanish Energy