Russia’s Zvezda shipyard and Samsung Heavy Industries are setting up a joint venture to produce 42,000-120,000-tonne dead weight tankers at the Zvezda shipbuilding complex, Zvezda said.

The venture would be set up by the end of the year, it said in a statement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Louise Heavens)