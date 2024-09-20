Rystad estimates 400 additional LNG vessels needed to meet current US export expansion

The current major U.S. expansion in liquefied natural gas exporting terminals and infrastructure will require an additional 400 vessels that can carry the supercooled gas to foreign buyers, Emily McClain, vice president of North America gas markets at research company Rystad Energy, told the Gastech conference on Wednesday.

The United States is the world’s largest LNG exporter and Rystad estimates, based on projects already under construction, that it will be responsible for 35% of global LNG production by 2035.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; Editing by Peter Henderson and Lisa Shumaker)