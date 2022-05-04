S-101 Writer Plug-In for FME

7Cs’ S-101 Writer for FME is a new plug-in developed by SevenCs, for processing geo-spatial data by using the Feature Manipulation Engine (FME) from Safe Software Inc.

The plug-in combines with FME, in enabling customers to take geo-spatial data in a variety of formats or databases and integrate it into new-generation ENCs that comply with IHO S-101. This includes S-57 to S-101 conversion.

Fast data access and great performance are assured, with Nautilus, the integrated SevenCs’ S-100 kernel, serving as the technological backbone of the S-101 Writer.

SevenCs developed the S-101 Writer in close cooperation with Safe Software Inc. and its German partner, con terra GmbH.

Plug-In’s Highlights:

• Smooth integration in FME Workbench and FME Quick Translator

• Includes checks to verify the validity of S-101 features and attributes

• Support of S-101 simple and complex attributes

• Provides compatibility with complex S-101 topology model

• Different modes for defining S-101 feature-types (manually, from pre-defined list, or dynamically, ‘on the fly’)

• Supports batch processing

• Extensive set of sample workspaces, for making test translations and for self-training

• Detailed documentation for self-training

“The addition of an S-101 writer firmly establishes the pairing of SevenCs technology with FME as the platform of choice for anyone creating or leveraging nautical data. This most recent outcome of our long-term partnership will ease our common customers’ embrace of the S-101 standard and further facilitate its widespread adoption”, said Dale Lutz, co-founder of Safe Software.

Source: SevenCs