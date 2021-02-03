S African manganese ore miners Assore, UMK declare force majeure

South African manganese ore miners Assore and UMK have both declared force majeure on near-term deliveries due to heavy rains and floods, which impacted transportation of the ores, multiple industry sources told S&P Global Platts Feb. 2.

Assore confirmed Feb. 2 of the force majeure, but said there was no impact on manganese ore prices as yet.

“It is just due to the force majeure from Transnet … purely related to two vessels, which have been delayed due to rail shut of five to six days,” a source from Assore said. “Maximum delay of two weeks, but I think it will be less,” he added.

A consumer source, who reported receiving the force majeure notice on the morning of Feb. 2, said, “guidance now is two weeks delay only.”

UMK was said to have declared force majeure on Feb. 1 for the same reason, after major South African rail company Transnet was reported to have declared force majeure on Jan. 29.

Both UMK and Transnet could not be immediately reached for comment on the matter.

Chinese sources held mixed views over the news of the force majeure, which has occurred ahead of the extended Lunar New Year celebrations over Feb. 11-17.

“There’s no reaction from the domestic market yet,” one Chinese trader said. “We can’t see any impact (on prices) for now,” another Chinese trader said.

Two Chinese consumers, however, said manganese ore prices were likely to be supported, depending on how long the delays last.

“If the rain continues, prices will rally for sure,” a producer source said.

The S&P Global Platts weekly assessment for 44% manganese lumps fell to $5.05/dmtu CIF Tianjin on Jan. 29, down 10 cents/dmtu from Jan. 22, with 37% grade lumps assessed 5 cents/dmtu lower at $4.75/dmtu CIF.

