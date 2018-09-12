Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / S.Africa’s Transnet to deepen Durban port berths to accommodate larger ships

S.Africa’s Transnet to deepen Durban port berths to accommodate larger ships

in Port News 12/09/2018

South Africa’s Transnet said on Tuesday it will spend 7 billion rand ($464 million) to deepen berths at Africa’s biggest container terminal in the port city of Durban to accommodate larger vessels.

Transnet, which operates nearly three-quarters of the African rail network, the bulk of which is in South Africa, aims to complete the work by 2023, it said in a statement.

Transnet said the project at the Durban port, which handles around 65 percent of South Africa’s container cargo, will include the reconstruction, deepening and lengthening of berths 203 to 205 for the larger ships.

The state-owned logistics firm has been embroiled in allegations of corruption involving procurement contracts worth around 54 billion rand.

It placed its chief executive and two other senior officials on suspension in August pending investigations.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by James Macharia)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software