S.Korea buys aluminium, passes on tin tender

in Freight News 22/08/2018

South Korea bought a combined 2,000 tonnes of aluminium for November arrival and passed on a tin tender due to a single bid, according to the state-run Public Procurement Service website. www.g2b.go.kr

Details of the tenders are as follow:

    --Aluminium purchases
    TONNES(M/T)   ORIGIN      SUPPLIER/PREMIUM (PER TONNE) 
         1,000    Malaysia    Glencore Int'l AG/$87.65    
         1,000    Malaysia    Glencore Int'l AG/$84.65
             
    *Note: The above premium was made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices.
    
    --Declined tin tender
    TONNES(M/T)   ARRIVAL/PORT      
            50    Nov. 21/INCHEON

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeongmin Kim)

