S.Korea buys aluminium, passes on tin tender

South Korea bought a combined 2,000 tonnes of aluminium for November arrival and passed on a tin tender due to a single bid, according to the state-run Public Procurement Service website. www.g2b.go.kr

Details of the tenders are as follow:

--Aluminium purchases TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PREMIUM (PER TONNE) 1,000 Malaysia Glencore Int'l AG/$87.65 1,000 Malaysia Glencore Int'l AG/$84.65 *Note: The above premium was made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. --Declined tin tender TONNES(M/T) ARRIVAL/PORT 50 Nov. 21/INCHEON

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeongmin Kim)