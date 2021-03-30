S. Korea: Domestic Cargo Hold Development Expected to be Initiated

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy is planning to launch a project to develop an ultra-low-temperature insulation system for use in eco-friendly ships and Ulsan City and South Jeolla Province are expected to take part in the project with the shipbuilders including Hyundai Heavy Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.

The shipbuilders are highly interested in the project in that they still depend on foreign technologies when it comes to ultra-low-temperature insulation, which is a key part of an LNG cargo hold. This hold is a storage warehouse where LNG is kept at 160 degrees Celsius below zero. It requires a high level of technique as even a slight rise in internal temperature can cause explosion.

At present, French Company GTT is the sole owner of the original technology for those cargo holds and South Korean shipbuilders’ cumulative payment of royalties is more than three trillion won. A domestically developed ultra-low-temperature insulation system is expected to reduce the royalties and help them get the upper hand over Chinese and Japanese shipbuilders.

Still, it is also pointed out that the matter is irrelevant to the presence or absence of a domestic alternative. “The three shipbuilders already developed KC-1 as an LNG cargo hold on their own, but shipowners are not using it,” said an industry source, adding, “Shipowners are reluctant to use another cargo hold with that of GTT already in wide use.”

Source: Business Korea