S. Korea: Foreign Shipbuilding Worker Skill Test Expected to Be Improved

The Korea Offshore & Shipbuilding Association announced on Dec. 19 that it has organized a team to test foreign shipbuilding workers’ skills.

The team has 11 members and their average shipbuilding career is 29 years. Their role is to test shipbuilding workers’ skills abroad so that more skilled foreign workers can be sent to the shipbuilding industry of South Korea.

Before the regular team, the association’s project teams tested 4,000 workers in Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, etc. About 300 of those who passed are in the process of entering South Korea.

Source: Business Korea