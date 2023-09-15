S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for August -customs

S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for August and a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Friday. The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 10 million tonnes of crude last month against 12.9 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.

Final data for South Korea’s crude oil imports last month will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later the month.

The KNOC data is considered the industry standard for South Korea’s oil imports.

Source: Reuters