S. Korea opposes EU safeguard duties on steel imports

The South Korean government and steel industry have voiced opposition against the European Union’s safeguard duties on imported steel and asked for an exemption for major Korean products, Seoul’s trade ministry said Thursday.

A South Korean delegation composed of government and industry officials attended a hearing in Brussels on Wednesday to object to the 25 percent tariffs on 23 categories of steel products that exceed the average of imports over the last three years, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.

The European Commission said the move was aimed at protecting the domestic industry from a surge of steel after the United States imposed tariffs on foreign imports based on the national security ground earlier this year.

The Korean delegation claimed that the safeguard measures are not compatible with the World Trade Organization’s procedural requirements as Korean steel products imported to the EU only increased 3 percent from 2016 to 2017 and didn’t cause serious challenges to the European industry.

Rather, they warned that the duties will raise steel prices in the common market and burden consumers and other industries, including autos, home appliances and energy.

If the import restrictions are inevitable, the delegation asked for the EU to provide exemption to South Korea from the tariffs or relief for Korean products essential to the EU member states.

The EU initiated the tariff rate quota on all countries on July 20, with the exception of some developing countries with limited exports to the EU.

The commission earlier said it will take comments from the hearing into consideration to reach its final conclusion, by early 2019 at the latest.

Source: Yonhap