S. Korea receives first Iranian oil cargo in 4 mths – data

South Korea received on Saturday its first Iranian oil cargo in four months, data on Refinitiv Eikon showed on Monday.

NITC tanker Silvia 1 discharged close to 1 million barrels of condensate, a light oil typically produced in association with natural gas, on Jan. 19 at Incheon port, it showed.

Another NITC tanker Sana carrying the same volume of condensate is expected to arrive in South Korea on Jan. 31, according to Refinitiv data.

The cargo marks the first Iranian oil import by South Korea in four months after the world’s fifth-largest oil buyer halted imports before the U.S. reimposed sanctions on Iran in November.

South Korean buyers of Iranian crude and condensate include SK Energy and SK Incheon Petrochemical, owned by SK Innovation , Hyundai Oilbank Corp and Hanwha Total Petrochemical Co.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE and Jane Chung in SEOUL; editing by Christian Schmollinger)