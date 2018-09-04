S. Korea: Shipbuilder woes caused by drop in work, compounded by labor standoff

South Korea’s major shipbuilders’ troubles caused by drop off in work are being exacerbated by an ongoing labor-management standoff that may further complicate efforts by shipyards to get back on track, industry watchers said.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (HHI), Samsung Heavy Industries Co. and Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) have all taken steps to reduce their workforces and have pushed forward various restructuring measures to respond to the weak demand for new ships over the past several years. Observers here said the inability to reach agreements is fueling uncertainty at a time when companies need to focus on winning more orders and building ships in a timely manner.

HHI, the world’s largest shipbuilder by sales, has opened an early retirement program for people in its offshore engineering sector who have only been with the company for five years. It notified workers that it was implementing unpaid leave as a means of cutting overall costs. It also called on all workers to accept a temporary 20 percent reduction in wages that will be reimbursed once business conditions improve.

The company’s union, which began talks in May, has balked at such measures and ordered a three-day partial walkout Monday through Wednesday. Unionists have demanding that the company give paid leave to workers.

Besides its troubles with the Ulsan-based shipyard, HHI said workers at its subsidiary Hyundai Electric have joined the dispute as that company started accepting early retirement.

The shipbuilder’s management has maintained that the actions being taken are critical for the company to stay afloat.

“At the offshore engineering sector, HHI currently has no work to fulfill and we have not received a new order in 45 months,” a corporate source said.

He added that management is bracing for a long-drawn impasse and is trying to get workers to end the strife.

Samsung Heavy said it too is facing tough challenges as it holds talks to settle a three-year wage dispute.

The shipyard based on Geoje Island, 470 kilometers southeast of Seoul, said talks with representatives of workers have been suspended since late June.

The company, which was forced to submit a self-help measure to creditors in 2016, has called for a freeze in basic pay, non-paid leave and cuts in welfare benefits.

It has so far allowed workers to take paid leave, with some cuts in salaries on a rotational basis as a means of reducing outlays, but said the lack of orders, particularly in 2016, is starting to take effect.

“In that year, Samsung Heavy secured just US$500 million in orders of the original target of $10 billion,” a spokesperson said.

He said at present estimates, the company’s sales will hit 5.1 trillion won (US$4.5 billion) in 2018, down from 7.9 trillion won last year and much smaller than the over 10 trillion won in sales reported just a few years ago.

The company has already said that it has to reduce its workforce by 1,000 to 2,000 by year’s end if it hopes to stay in business. Such plans are affecting progress in negotiations with workers, who have been demanding more job security.

Industry watchers, meanwhile, said DSME is in a better state, than its rivals, having completed some tough restructuring measures in the past.

Despite such conditions, prospects for labor management talks proceedings smoothly are not bright, as intensive negotiations in August did not result in meaningful headway.

Management has asked workers accept a freeze in basic pay and some adjustments in bonuses. Workers have countered that they want a 4.11 percent hike in pay, better conditions for subcontract workers and greater benefits for workers.

A DSME source said that with the union due to pick a new leader in October, any progress on a wage deal will likely take place after that, which translates into uncertainties for the company.

Source: Yonhap