S. Korea to deploy more shipping vessels on U.S. routes until September

in International Shipping News 22/07/2021

South Korea is going to temporarily deploy more shipping vessels on U.S. routes to help out companies facing a shortage of capacity and to address a pile-up of containers at Korea’s ports.

This was announced by the trade ministry and the maritime ministry after a meeting with the shipping industry and local consignors.

With the government, they agreed to put at least six more ships on the American route for the months of August and September.
For July, a total of nine more ships.
There will be subsidies for the shipping companies, who’ll operate the routes jointly, and for smaller trading companies.
The government also plans to secure extra ships for trade routes to Southeast Asia.
Source: Arirang

