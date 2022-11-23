S. Korea, US Agree to Establish Busan-Tacoma Cargo Shipping Route at COP27

South Korea and the United States have agreed to establish a green cargo shipping route between the former’s Busan port and the latter’s Tacoma port near Seattle as part of joint efforts to achieve maritime carbon neutrality.

According to the fisheries ministry on Tuesday, an agreement was signed between South Korea’s climate ambassador Na Kyung-won and U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on the sidelines of the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference, or COP27, recently wrapped in Egypt.

Zero-emission vessels are expected to operate on the Busan-Tacoma route in line with the global campaign to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The ministry also signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) with the 43-nation Global Green Growth Institute(GGGI) to jointly implement projects aimed at fulfilling emission reduction goals.

Source: KBS WORLD