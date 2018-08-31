S Korea YNCC seals naphtha term deal

South Korea’s YNCC has sealed a naphtha term deal at about $4 to $5 a tonne above Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, higher versus a recent contract by LG Chem, traders said.

YNCC’s deal, where shipment begins in November 2018 and ends around September 2019, came about a week after LG Chem sealed its deal at premiums of about $3.00 to $3.50 a tonne with at least two to three sellers with each supplying some 100,000 tonnes.

Traders said market fundamentals improved slightly on Wednesday after a flurry of term and spot purchase tenders were issued.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sunil Nair)