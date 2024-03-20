S. Korean government to extend tonnage taxation in “support for shipping industry”

The South Korean government is likely to maintain the “tonnage tax,” a taxation mechanism that can be applied to shipping companies instead of ordinary corporate taxation. Although there are concerns that it is not appropriate in terms of tax equity, the government seems to adhere to the existing system, judging that they have to focus on revitalizing the country’s shipping industry.

The tonnage tax system is a system in which shipping companies pay tax based on the net tonnage of the ship operated rather than by reference to the profits earned from such operations. The system is reviewed for extension every five years in South Korea, and the scheme will be maintained until December of this year.

A government official said on Mar. 15 “The tonnage tax has some issues such as tax equity, but it is likely to be extended again considering the current state of the domestic shipping industry.”

Ahead of the review of extending the clause, the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MOEF) has expressed the opinion that it shouldn’t be extended. The reasoning was that the shipping industry should pay corporate taxes as same as companies in other industries, given the rising demands during during COVID-19 crisis.

However, the MOEF recently changed its mind, explaining, “We cannot ignore the damage to the shipping industry by the cessation of the tonnage tax system.”

The tonnage tax system was introduced mainly in shipping nations that featured ocean-carrying trade, such as Greece and the Netherlands. About 89% of the world’s fleet is subject to tonnage taxation. If the taxation is not applied, there may appear “flags of convenience” that South Korean shipowners register their ships in foreign countries instead of their homeland. If this happens, it would be difficult for both the corporate tax and the tonnage tax system to be imposed.

The MOEF is conducting an in-depth evaluation of the preferential tax treatments of the tonnage tax under the leadership of the Korea Development Institute (KDI), a national research institute. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF) is also talking with the MOEF about the tonnage tax system, based on the evaluation data from the research service.

An official from the MOF said, “If the corporate tax is applied, there may be an issue that the tax base becomes negative when the market is off, because of their poor operating profit.” “In the past two years, the shipping industry has enjoyed demand growth due to the pandemic’s effect but still, we have to admit that, unlike other industries, the recession is long while the boom period caused by external factors is short.”

Source: The Chosun Daily