S. Korean shipbuilders record best year since 2013; orders totaling 17.4 million CGT won in 2021

South Korean shipbuilders last year received orders totaling seventeen-million-440-thousand compensated gross tonnage the industry’s best in eight years.

According to the Trade Ministry on Wednesday, that’s a one hundred twelve percent increase from 2020’s figures and an eighty five percent rise from 2019, right before the start of the pandemic.

In particular, domestic shipbuilders won sixty-five percent of all high value-added vessel orders in the world for 2021 ranking number one in market share.

They also took command of the eco-friendly vessel market, winning 64 percent of global orders.

Officials say the trend is a sign Korean shipbuilding is making great strides, that go beyond recovery.

Source: Arirang