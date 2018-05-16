Recent News

  

S.Korea’s April coal imports up 17.8 pct y/y

South Korea’s coal imports rose 17.8 percent to 12.3 million tonnes in April compared to a year earlier, customs data showed.

Total coal imports are composed of steam coal for power generation and coking coal for steel production.

Details of total imports in April are as follows:

    (in tonnes/ in $/T) 
                                      April 2018              April 2017
 Indonesia                    3,175,374/ $ 70.75      2,730,764/ $ 61.73
 Australia                    3,017,708/ $123.22      3,600,076/ $110.30
 Russia                       2,493,493/ $109.99      2,079,945/ $102.56
 Canada                       1,252,166/ $175.50        517,924/ $156.27
 South Africa                   990,762/ $ 97.17        580,460/ $ 96.30
 United States                  559,544/ $155.90        440,562/ $184.09
 Colombia                       467,688/ $106.50          1,841/ $257.47
 Singapore                      150,898/ $106.62                       -
 China                           90,372/ $186.16        107,957/ $198.86
 Mexico                          60,000/ $110.22                       -
 Marshall Island                               -        160,700/ $ 57.97
                                                  
 Hong Kong                                     -         72,391/ $ 55.99
 Liberia                                       -         70,179/ $ 61.16
 Mozambique                                    -         42,767/ $119.93
                                                  
 TOTAL                        12,258,005/$111.22     10,405,566/ $100.11

Details of the January to April imports are as follows:

    (in tonnes/ in $/T)
 
                         January-April 2018      January-April 2017
 Australia              14,099,321/ $131.19     14,345,800/ $123.33
 Indonesia              11,299,012/ $ 69.16     12,153,923/ $ 60.12
 Russia                  8,211,197/ $112.10      6,802,971/ $105.79
 Canada                  4,217,280/ $146.45      2,986,236/ $175.01
 South Africa            3,663,054/ $ 99.62      3,495,039/ $ 95.38
 United States           1,623,978/ $149.60      1,434,442/ $164.04
 Colombia                1,531,443/ $102.75      1,607,871/ $ 95.66
 China                     473,714/ $150.19        635,516/ $110.83
 Singapore                 150,898/ $106.62                       -
 Mozambique                150,681/ $233.10        315,817/ $144.29
 Mexico                    141,211/ $115.56                       -
 News Zealand              131,752/ $148.92                       -
 India                      57,900/ $ 72.21                       -
 Switzerland                22,600/ $151.81                       -
 Belgium                     1,553/ $282.68                       -
 Philippines                    40/ $150.00                       -
 Marshall Island                          -        160,700/ $ 57.97
 Austria                                  -        133,477/ $ 90.64
 Saudi Arabia                             -        111,061/ $119.56
 Hong Kong                                -         72,391/ $ 55.99
 Liberia                                  -         70,179/ $ 61.16
                                                                   
 TOTAL                  45,775,634/ $111.43     44,325,423/ $104.31

Of the total imports, details of steam coal imports last month are as follows:

    (In tonnes / in $/T)
 
                                 April 2018             April 2017
 Indonesia               3,175,374/ $ 70.75     2,730,764/ $ 61.73
 Australia               2,055,299/ $ 97.38     2,576,313/ $ 85.47
 Russia                  1,939,590/ $ 95.43     1,419,244/ $ 77.90
 South Africa              990,762/ $ 97.17       580,460/ $ 96.30
 Colombia                  466,912/ $106.20                      -
 Canada                    435,801/ $ 83.96       265,164/ $ 66.87
 United States             217,732/ $ 91.04        78,327/ $ 99.79
 Singapore                 150,898/ $106.62                      -
 Mexico                     60,000/ $110.22                      -
 China                      33,572/ $ 92.52        43,357/ $ 67.02
 Marshall Island                          -       160,700/ $ 57.97
 Hong Kong                                -        72,391/ $ 55.99
 Liberia                                  -        70,179/ $ 61.16
                                             
 TOTAL                    9,525,940/ $87.97     7,996,899/ $ 75.20

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Sunil Nair)

