S.Korea’s April coal imports up 17.8 pct y/y

South Korea’s coal imports rose 17.8 percent to 12.3 million tonnes in April compared to a year earlier, customs data showed.

Total coal imports are composed of steam coal for power generation and coking coal for steel production.

Details of total imports in April are as follows:

(in tonnes/ in $/T) April 2018 April 2017 Indonesia 3,175,374/ $ 70.75 2,730,764/ $ 61.73 Australia 3,017,708/ $123.22 3,600,076/ $110.30 Russia 2,493,493/ $109.99 2,079,945/ $102.56 Canada 1,252,166/ $175.50 517,924/ $156.27 South Africa 990,762/ $ 97.17 580,460/ $ 96.30 United States 559,544/ $155.90 440,562/ $184.09 Colombia 467,688/ $106.50 1,841/ $257.47 Singapore 150,898/ $106.62 - China 90,372/ $186.16 107,957/ $198.86 Mexico 60,000/ $110.22 - Marshall Island - 160,700/ $ 57.97 Hong Kong - 72,391/ $ 55.99 Liberia - 70,179/ $ 61.16 Mozambique - 42,767/ $119.93 TOTAL 12,258,005/$111.22 10,405,566/ $100.11

Details of the January to April imports are as follows:

(in tonnes/ in $/T) January-April 2018 January-April 2017 Australia 14,099,321/ $131.19 14,345,800/ $123.33 Indonesia 11,299,012/ $ 69.16 12,153,923/ $ 60.12 Russia 8,211,197/ $112.10 6,802,971/ $105.79 Canada 4,217,280/ $146.45 2,986,236/ $175.01 South Africa 3,663,054/ $ 99.62 3,495,039/ $ 95.38 United States 1,623,978/ $149.60 1,434,442/ $164.04 Colombia 1,531,443/ $102.75 1,607,871/ $ 95.66 China 473,714/ $150.19 635,516/ $110.83 Singapore 150,898/ $106.62 - Mozambique 150,681/ $233.10 315,817/ $144.29 Mexico 141,211/ $115.56 - News Zealand 131,752/ $148.92 - India 57,900/ $ 72.21 - Switzerland 22,600/ $151.81 - Belgium 1,553/ $282.68 - Philippines 40/ $150.00 - Marshall Island - 160,700/ $ 57.97 Austria - 133,477/ $ 90.64 Saudi Arabia - 111,061/ $119.56 Hong Kong - 72,391/ $ 55.99 Liberia - 70,179/ $ 61.16 TOTAL 45,775,634/ $111.43 44,325,423/ $104.31

Of the total imports, details of steam coal imports last month are as follows:

(In tonnes / in $/T) April 2018 April 2017 Indonesia 3,175,374/ $ 70.75 2,730,764/ $ 61.73 Australia 2,055,299/ $ 97.38 2,576,313/ $ 85.47 Russia 1,939,590/ $ 95.43 1,419,244/ $ 77.90 South Africa 990,762/ $ 97.17 580,460/ $ 96.30 Colombia 466,912/ $106.20 - Canada 435,801/ $ 83.96 265,164/ $ 66.87 United States 217,732/ $ 91.04 78,327/ $ 99.79 Singapore 150,898/ $106.62 - Mexico 60,000/ $110.22 - China 33,572/ $ 92.52 43,357/ $ 67.02 Marshall Island - 160,700/ $ 57.97 Hong Kong - 72,391/ $ 55.99 Liberia - 70,179/ $ 61.16 TOTAL 9,525,940/ $87.97 7,996,899/ $ 75.20

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Sunil Nair)