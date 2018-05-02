S.Korea’s April crude oil imports edge up 0.1 pct y/y -preliminary data

Recent News

  

South Korea’s crude oil imports inched up 0.1 percent in April from a year ago to 84.6 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Tuesday.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details of preliminary imports and previous actual figures are as follows:

    (In millions of barrels)
                 April 2018       March 2018*       April 2017*
 Crude Oil             84.6              82.8              84.5

* Actual import figures
Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea’s total March crude imports fell 13.6 percent to 82.8 million barrels year-on-year, according to KNOC data last month.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jane Chung Editing by Joseph Radford)

