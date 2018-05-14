S Korea’s April ethanol imports edge up 5% on month to 30,510 mt

South Korea’s ethanol imports rose 5.41% month on month to 30,510 mt in April, data released Monday by the Korea Customs Service showed.

The imports in April jumped 38.7% from 21,998 mt a year earlier.

The import volume of undenatured ethanol fell 10.68% month on month to 13,304 mt in April. Australia was the biggest supplier of undenatured ethanol during the month, accounting for 4,944 mt (37%), and Cambodia followed closely at 4,295 mt (32%). Pakistan was in third place, exporting 3,187 mt (24%) to South Korea.

There were almost no imports from Brazil in April as it was the intercrop season in the country.

Australia has been the biggest supplier of undenatured ethanol to South Korea so far this year, accounting for 49% or 22,438 mt of the total 46,195 mt of undenatured ethanol imported by South Korea since January 2018.

Cambodia was the second largest supplier, with 23% or 10,805 mt of exports to South Korea. Pakistan was a close third at 19% or 8,822 mt.

As for denatured ethanol, South Korea’s imports rose 22.46% month on month to 17,206 mt in April, of which 83% came from the US.

On the export front, South Korea’s total ethanol outflow slid 54% month on month to 1,465 mt in April.

Japan remains the biggest export destination of undenatured ethanol in April at 1,446 mt, accounting for almost 100% of South Korea’s undenatured ethanol exports. The total exports in April were down 54.5% month on month to 1,448 mt.

Total denatured ethanol exports were at 17 mt in April, up from 2 mt in March.

Source: Platts