Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / S.Korea’s Aug crude oil imports down 9.2 pct y/y – preliminary data

S.Korea’s Aug crude oil imports down 9.2 pct y/y – preliminary data

in Freight News 02/09/2018

South Korea’s crude oil imports in August fell 9.2 percent from a year earlier to 92.2 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Saturday.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details of preliminary imports and previous actual figures are as follows:

    (In millions of barrels)
                   Aug 2018        July 2018*         Aug 2017*
 Crude Oil             92.2              96.7             101.5
 
    * Actual import figures
    Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of
origin. South Korea's total July crude imports increased 3.3
percent to 96.7 million barrels year-on-year, according to KNOC
data.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software