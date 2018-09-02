S.Korea’s Aug crude oil imports down 9.2 pct y/y – preliminary data

South Korea’s crude oil imports in August fell 9.2 percent from a year earlier to 92.2 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Saturday.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details of preliminary imports and previous actual figures are as follows:

(In millions of barrels) Aug 2018 July 2018* Aug 2017* Crude Oil 92.2 96.7 101.5 * Actual import figures Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea's total July crude imports increased 3.3 percent to 96.7 million barrels year-on-year, according to KNOC data.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Kim Coghill)