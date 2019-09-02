S.Korea’s Aug crude oil imports fall 0.3% y/y – preliminary data
South Korea’s August crude oil imports inched down 0.3% from a year earlier to 94.7 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Sunday.
Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
Aug 2019 July 2019* Aug 2018*
Crude Oil 94.7 84.2 95.0
* Actual import figures
Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea’s total July crude imports declined 10.7% on the year to 86.3 million barrels, KNOC data showed.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jane Chung, Joori Roh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)