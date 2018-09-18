S.Korea’s August coal imports down 3.0 pct y/y

South Korea’s coal imports fell 3.0 percent to 11.0 million tonnes in August compared with a year earlier, according to customs data released on Saturday.

Total coal imports are composed of steam coal for power generation and coking coal for steel production.

Details of total imports in August are as follows:

(in tonnes/ in $/T)

August 2018 August 2017 Australia 3,289,112/ $123.07 4,061,577/ $103.87 Indonesia 2,807,490/ $ 71.97 2,783,174/ $ 60.75 Russia 2,755,723/ $107.53 2,355,650/ $ 81.80 Canada 961,188/ $151.90 741,723/ $108.41 South Africa 581,795/ $100.13 488,123/ $ 83.65 Colombia 316,827/ $113.59 290,521/ $ 94.49 China 161,707/ $146.47 85,786/ $101.02 United States 136,724/ $142.67 336,567/ $183.78 Mozambique 20,000/ $203.65 233,208/ $142.11

TOTAL 11,030,566/ $107.94 11,376,329/ $ 91.06

Details of the January to August imports are as follows:

(in tonnes/ in $/T)

January-August 2018 January-August 2017 Australia 26,405,289/ $130.64 29,935,771/ $119.75 Indonesia 21,493,450/ $ 69.67 21,779,220/ $ 60.54 Russia 17,025,717/ $111.25 16,017,766/ $ 99.20 Canada 8,197,997/ $139.77 6,439,726/ $160.18 South Africa 6,204,941/ $99.36 4,942,902/ $ 92.90 Colombia 3,586,265/ $102.02 3,050,807/ $ 97.49 United States 2,661,728/ $159.30 2,798,967/ $179.42 China 1,074,048/ $150.29 1,217,163/ $134.32 Mozambique 474,724/ $212.35 708,413/ $155.87 Mexico 201,211/ $115.10 – New Zealand 196,261/ $156.12 63,987/ $132.64 Singapore 150,898/ $106.62 – India 57,900/ $ 72.21 – Switzerland 22,600/ $151.81 – Belgium 1,553/ $282.72 – Philippines 195/ $395.48 – Marshall Island – 160,700/ $ 57.97 Austria – 133,477/ $ 90.64 Saudi Arabia – 111,061/ $119.56 Hong Kong – 72,391/ $ 55.99 Liberia – 70,179/ $ 61.16

TOTAL 87,754,776/ $110.92 87,502,528/ $104.09

Of the total imports, details of steam coal imports last month are as follows:

(In tonnes / in $/T)

August 2018 August 2017 Indonesia 2,807,490/ $ 71.97 2,783,174/ $ 60.75 Australia 2,534,405/ $105.77 3,180,618/ $ 87.71 Russia 2,147,121/ $ 95.92 1,936,253/ $ 73.04 South Africa 581,795/ $100.13 488,123/ $ 83.65 Canada 380,910/ $ 94.56 402,867/ $ 64.79 Colombia 293,270/ $108.73 290,005/ $ 94.17 China 103,722/ $115.26 60,486/ $ 82.05 United States 74,867/ $120.41 –

TOTAL 8,923,580/ $ 92.25 9,141,527/ $ 75.33

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeongmin Kim)