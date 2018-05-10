S.Korea’s EWP seeks to buy 980,000 tonnes of bituminous coal

Korea East West Power Co (EWP) is seeking to buy a total 980,000 tonnes of bituminous coal via separate tenders, the state-run utility said on its website.

The tenders will close at 0200 GMT on May 15 and other details are as follows:

TONNES (M/T) SPECIFICATION (NCV) LOADING SCHEDULE 280,000 min. 5,700kcal/kg July-August 2018 280,000 min. 5,300kcal/kg July-August 2018 140,000 min. 5,100kcal/kg July-August 2018 140,000 min. 4,600kcal/kg July-August 2018 140,000 min. 3,800kcal/kg July-August 2018

* Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. Delivery period and unloading period for specific tenders may vary in products’ origin.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)