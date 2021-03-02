S.Korea’s Feb crude oil imports slide 14.7% y/y – preliminary data

Recent News

  

02/03/2021

South Korea’s February crude oil imports fell 14.7% to 73.6 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                   Feb 2021         Jan 2021*        Feb 2020*
 Crude Oil             73.6              76.9             86.3
    * Actual import figures

Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea’s total January crude imports fell 17.1% year-on-year to 76.87 million barrels, KNOC data showed.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

