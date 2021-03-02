S.Korea’s Feb crude oil imports slide 14.7% y/y – preliminary data

South Korea’s February crude oil imports fell 14.7% to 73.6 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): Feb 2021 Jan 2021* Feb 2020* Crude Oil 73.6 76.9 86.3 * Actual import figures

Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea’s total January crude imports fell 17.1% year-on-year to 76.87 million barrels, KNOC data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)