Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / S.Korea’s GS Caltex buys 5 mln barrels of U.S. crude for June-August

S.Korea’s GS Caltex buys 5 mln barrels of U.S. crude for June-August

in Freight News 17/05/2018

GS Caltex, South Korea’s second-biggest refiner, purchased 5 million barrels of U.S. crude, mainly Eagle Ford and WTI Midland for arrival between June and August, the company spokesman said.

The refiner also bought 4.75 million barrels of U.S. crude for delivery from January through May, as it has become more economically viable to purchase U.S. oil, the spokesman added.

GS Caltex, equally owned by Chevron Corp and GS Holdings, had brought in 4.8 million barrels of U.S. crude last year, the spokesman added.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jane Chung, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software