S.Korea’s Hyundai Oilbank to sell very low-sulphur fuel oil from November

Hyundai Oilbank, South Korea’s smallest refiner by capacity, will begin selling very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) from November as part of its efforts to meet growing demand for cleaner marine fuels, the refiner said on Tuesday

The planned sales come as International Maritime Organization (IMO) will limit the sulphur content of marine fuels to 0.5% from January 2020, compared with 3.5% now

The refiner also said in its statement that it has signed term contracts to supply VLSFO and will keep looking for ways to respond to market needs

Hyundai Oilbank has a total refining capacity of 690,000 barrels per day (bpd), including its 170,000-bpd condensate splitter in the southwestern city of Daesan

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Tom Hogue)