S.Korea’s July crude oil imports fall 12.9% y/y – preliminary data

in Freight News 02/08/2019

South Korea’s July crude oil imports fell 12.9% from a year earlier to 84.2 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
                  July 2019        June 2019*        July 2018*
 Crude Oil             84.2              85.7              96.7

Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea’s total June crude imports dropped 12.5% year-on-year to 85.7 million barrels on the year, according to KNOC data.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

