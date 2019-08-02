S.Korea’s July crude oil imports fall 12.9% y/y – preliminary data

South Korea’s July crude oil imports fell 12.9% from a year earlier to 84.2 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details are as follows (in millions of barrels): July 2019 June 2019* July 2018* Crude Oil 84.2 85.7 96.7

Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea’s total June crude imports dropped 12.5% year-on-year to 85.7 million barrels on the year, according to KNOC data.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Rashmi Aich)