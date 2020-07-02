S.Korea’s June crude oil imports drop 14.5% y/y – preliminary data

South Korea’s June crude oil imports fell 14.5% to 73.3 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Wednesday.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):

June 2020 May 2020* June 2019*

Crude Oil 73.3 78.8 85.7

* Actual import figures

Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea’s total May crude imports declined 6.3% year-on-year to 78.8 million barrels, KNOC data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Himani Sarkar)