S.Korea’s KOEN buys 1.09 mln T coal for Oct-November

Korea South East Power Co (KOEN) bought 1.09 million tonnes of coal for loading between October and November via tenders that closed on Tuesday, a source from the utility said on Wednesday.

While the source did not provide supplier information, other details are as follows:

TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION (NCV) ORIGIN PRICE 690,000 min. 5,800 kcal/kg Australia above $95 400,000 min. 4,300 kcal/kg Indonesia mid-$68

* Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

