Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / S.Korea’s KOEN buys 1.09 mln T coal for Oct-November

S.Korea’s KOEN buys 1.09 mln T coal for Oct-November

in Freight News 29/08/2018

Korea South East Power Co (KOEN) bought 1.09 million tonnes of coal for loading between October and November via tenders that closed on Tuesday, a source from the utility said on Wednesday.

While the source did not provide supplier information, other details are as follows:

    TONNES(M/T)   SPECIFICATION (NCV)   ORIGIN      PRICE 
       690,000    min. 5,800 kcal/kg    Australia   above $95 
       400,000    min. 4,300 kcal/kg    Indonesia   mid-$68

* Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeongmin Kim)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software