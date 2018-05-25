S.Korea’s KOEN buys 60,000 T anthracite coal for June-July delivery

Korea South East Power Co (KOEN) bought a total of 60,000 tonnes of anthracite coal for June-July delivery via separate tenders that closed on Wednesday, a source from the utility said on Friday.

The agency bought coal products from Russia, the source said, without giving price details. Details of the purchase are as follows:

TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION (NCV) ORIGIN 30,000 min. 6,300 kcal/kg Russia 30,000 min. 6,300 kcal/kg Russia

*Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)