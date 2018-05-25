Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / S.Korea’s KOEN buys 60,000 T anthracite coal for June-July delivery

S.Korea’s KOEN buys 60,000 T anthracite coal for June-July delivery

in Freight News 25/05/2018

Korea South East Power Co (KOEN) bought a total of 60,000 tonnes of anthracite coal for June-July delivery via separate tenders that closed on Wednesday, a source from the utility said on Friday.

The agency bought coal products from Russia, the source said, without giving price details. Details of the purchase are as follows:

    TONNES(M/T)   SPECIFICATION (NCV)   ORIGIN     
        30,000    min. 6,300 kcal/kg    Russia
        30,000    min. 6,300 kcal/kg    Russia

*Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software