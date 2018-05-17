S.Korea’s KOEN seeks to buy 60,000 T coal for June-July arrival

Korea South East Power Co (KOEN) is seeking to buy a total of 60,000 tonnes of anthracite coal for June-July delivery via separate tenders, the state-run utility said on its website. (www.koenergy.kr/kosep/en/)

The tender will close at 0500 GMT on May 23. Details are as follows:

TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION(NCV) DELIVERY SCHEDULE 30,000 min. 6,300 kcal/kg June 10-20, 2018 30,000 min. 6,300 kcal/kg July 20-30, 2018

*Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

