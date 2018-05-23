Recent News

  

S. Korea’s Kogas sells July-loading Basra Lt crude at high premium – sources

South Korea’s KOGAS sold 1 million barrels of Basra Light crude loading in July at about 90 cents a barrel above its OSP via a tender, trade sources said on Tuesday.

The cargo, without a fixed destination, was sold to a Chinese buyer, one of the sources said.

Separately, June-loading Basra Light crude destined for Asia was sold at 40-50 cents a barrel above its OSP, steady from the previous month, they said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

