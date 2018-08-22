S Korea’s Kogas to spend $9 bil by 2025 to expand LNG projects

South Korean state-owned Korea Gas Corp will invest Won 10 trillion ($8.84 billion) by 2025 to expand its LNG storage capacity and overseas upstream projects so as to ensure stable supplies of the fuel, a company official said Tuesday.

Under its long-term business plan entitled “Kogas 2025,” the state utility will also build infrastructure for LNG bunkering and hydrogen vehicles so as to create LNG demand in the country, the world’s third-biggest LNG consumer.

In addition, Kogas, the world’s second-biggest LNG buyer, will push to lower LNG import costs through renegotiations of prices in existing contracts and through joint efforts with other Asian buyers for greater bargaining power so as to save Won 6 trillion in its LNG import costs by 2025.

“The Kogas 2025 plan is largely focused on boosting the company’s competitiveness in purchases, production and supply,” the company official told S&P Global Platts. The plan comes to mark the 35th founding anniversary of the state utility.

The plan calls for Kogas to spend Won 6 trillion to expand LNG storage capacity and improve technologies for storage facilities.

Kogas is pushing to build its fifth LNG storage terminal with a capacity of 2 million kiloliters by 2031, raising its LNG storage capacity to 13.47 million kiloliters.

Under the 2025 plan, Kogas will also spend Won 3 trillion in upstream projects to increase its overseas natural gas production.

“The plan calls for Kogas to increase LNG production in its overseas projects to around 7 million mt/year by 2025, from 4.3 million mt/year currently,” the official said. “Kogas will seek to purchase more stakes or develop projects overseas to achieve the goal,” he said.

Kogas is currently involved in 24 overseas projects in 13 countries, including nine under development and production and three at the exploration stage, including Australia’s GLNG and Myanmar’s offshore A-1 and A-3 blocks.

Under the 2025 plan, Kogas will inject additional Won 1 trillion for LNG bunkering and hydrogen-fueled cars in order to create 2 million mt/year of new LNG demand by 2025 and help tackle the country’s worsening air pollution.

To boost sales of hydrogen vehicles, Kogas aims to establish about 100 hydrogen charging stations and distribution centers by 2022.

South Korea has already taken steps to advance LNG bunkering such as building LNG-fueled carriers, as part of efforts to brace for the International Maritime Organization’s 2020 global sulfur cap rule.

The Kogas long-term plan comes as the country is pushing for energy transition from nuclear and coal to LNG and renewable sources, which has boosted the country’s LNG demand.

The state utility, which has a monopoly on domestic natural gas sales, sold 19.74 million mt over January-June, up 18.5% from 16.66 million mt in the year-ago period.

To meet the growing demand, Kogas’ LNG imports rose 14.8% year on year to 20.14 million mt over January-June, compared with 17.54 million mt a year earlier.

South Korea’s domestic LNG demand is expected to keep rising, driven by the new energy policy by President Moon Jae-in who took office in May last year who has vowed to reduce the country’s heavy reliance on coal and nuclear in power generation by boosting demand of LNG and renewables.

