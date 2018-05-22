S.Korea’s KOMIPO buys 1 mln T/Y of coal for 2018-2022

Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) bought 1 million tonnes of bituminous coal per year via separate five year term tenders that closed on May 14, a source from the utility said this Monday.

The price details were unavailable, but other details of the purchase are as follows:

--LT01 TONNES/YR SPECIFICATION (NCV) ORIGIN 520,000 min. 5,700 kcal/kg Australia --LT02 TONNES/YR SPECIFICATION (NCV) 480,000 min. 4,600 kcal/kg

Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value, and the contract period is from January 2018 through December 2022.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Joori Roh)