Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / S.Korea’s KOMIPO buys 1 mln T/Y of coal for 2018-2022

S.Korea’s KOMIPO buys 1 mln T/Y of coal for 2018-2022

in Freight News 22/05/2018

Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) bought 1 million tonnes of bituminous coal per year via separate five year term tenders that closed on May 14, a source from the utility said this Monday.

The price details were unavailable, but other details of the purchase are as follows:

--LT01    
    TONNES/YR   SPECIFICATION (NCV)   ORIGIN      
      520,000   min. 5,700 kcal/kg    Australia    
    
--LT02
    TONNES/YR   SPECIFICATION (NCV)           
      480,000   min. 4,600 kcal/kg

Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value, and the contract period is from January 2018 through December 2022.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Joori Roh)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software