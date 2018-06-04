S.Korea’s KOMIPO buys 130,000 T coal for July arrival

Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) bought 130,000 tonnes of coal for July delivery via a tenderthat closed on May 31, a source from the utility said on Monday.

The utility had purchased the coal from Australia, the source said, without giving any pricing details.

TONNES (M/T) SPECIFICATION (NCV) SUPPLIER 130,000 min. 5,700 kcal/kg Flame S.A.

*Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

Source: Reuters