S.Korea’s KOMIPO buys 130,000 T coal for July arrival

in Freight News 04/06/2018

Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) bought 130,000 tonnes of coal for July delivery via a tenderthat closed on May 31, a source from the utility said on Monday.

The utility had purchased the coal from Australia, the source said, without giving any pricing details.

    TONNES (M/T)    SPECIFICATION (NCV)    SUPPLIER 
        130,000     min. 5,700 kcal/kg     Flame S.A.

*Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeongmin Kim, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

