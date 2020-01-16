S.Korea’s KOMIPO, Posco International jointly seek LNG cargo for March- tender document

Recent News

  

South Korea’s Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) and Posco International Corp are jointly seeking to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery between March 4 and March 6, a tender document showed on Wednesday.

The tender will close at 0500 GMT on January 22, according to the document.

The cargo will be discharged at the port of Gwangyang and will be bought on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, the document noted.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jane Chung Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

