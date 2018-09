South Korea’s Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) is seeking to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery between Nov 16 and Nov 21, according to a tender document seen by Reuters on Friday.

The cargo will be bought on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis and the tender will close on Sept 10.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jane Chung and Jeongmin Kim, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)