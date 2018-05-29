S.Korea’s KOMIPO seeks to buy 130,000 T coal for shipping in July

Recent News

  

Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) is seeking to buy a total 130,000 tonnes of bituminous coal via a tender, the state-run utility said on its website.

The tender will close at 2 pm (0500 GMT) on May 31, and other details are as follows:

    TONNES (M/T)    SPECIFICATION (NCV)    SHIPMENT SCHEDULE
        130,000     min. 5,700 kcal/kg     July, 2018

*Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. The agency only seeks Australian origin products.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

