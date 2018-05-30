S.Korea’s KOSPO buys 320,000 T coal from Indonesia -source

Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) bought a total of 320,000 tonnes of coal via a tender that closed on Friday, a source from the utility said.

The utility purchased all the coal from Indonesia, the source said, without giving price and supplier information.

Details of the purchase are as follows:

TONNES (M/T) SPECIFICATION (NCV) ORIGIN 320,000 min. 4,500 kcal/kg Indonesia

