S.Korea’s KOSPO buys 320,000 T coal from Indonesia -source
Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) bought a total of 320,000 tonnes of coal via a tender that closed on Friday, a source from the utility said.
The utility purchased all the coal from Indonesia, the source said, without giving price and supplier information.
Details of the purchase are as follows:
TONNES (M/T) SPECIFICATION (NCV) ORIGIN 320,000 min. 4,500 kcal/kg Indonesia
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Joseph Radford)