S.Korea’s KOSPO buys 320,000 T coal from Indonesia -source

in Freight News 30/05/2018

Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) bought a total of 320,000 tonnes of coal via a tender that closed on Friday, a source from the utility said.

The utility purchased all the coal from Indonesia, the source said, without giving price and supplier information.

Details of the purchase are as follows:

 TONNES (M/T)   SPECIFICATION (NCV)   ORIGIN
 320,000    min. 4,500 kcal/kg    Indonesia

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Joseph Radford)

