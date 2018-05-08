S.Korea’s KOSPO buys 400,000 T of coal for June

Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) bought a total 400,000 tonnes of coal via separate tenders, a source from the utility said on Tuesday.

The utility purchased all the coal from Indonesia, the source said, without giving price and supplier details.

-- Tender that closed on May 2 TONNES/YR(M/T) SPECIFICATION (NCV) LOADING SCHEDULE 240,000 min. 3,800 kcal/kg June 1H, 2018 -- Tender that closed on May 3 TONNES/YR(M/T) SPECIFICATION (NCV) LOADING SCHEDULE 80,000 4,700 kcal/kg June H1, 2018 80,000 4,700 kcal/kg June H2, 2018

*Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Haejin Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)