S.Korea’s KOSPO buys 400,000 T of coal for June

in Freight News 08/05/2018

Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) bought a total 400,000 tonnes of coal via separate tenders, a source from the utility said on Tuesday.

The utility purchased all the coal from Indonesia, the source said, without giving price and supplier details.

-- Tender that closed on May 2
       
    TONNES/YR(M/T)   SPECIFICATION (NCV)   LOADING SCHEDULE
          240,000    min. 3,800 kcal/kg       June 1H, 2018

    
-- Tender that closed on May 3    
    
    TONNES/YR(M/T)   SPECIFICATION (NCV)   LOADING SCHEDULE
           80,000         4,700 kcal/kg       June H1, 2018
           80,000         4,700 kcal/kg       June H2, 2018

*Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Haejin Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)

