S.Korea’s KOSPO seeks 320,000 T coal for 2018, buys 640,000 T coal

Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) is seeking to purchase 320,000 tonnes of coal via a spot tender and bought 640,000 tonnes of coal via a three-year term tender, the state-run utility said on its website. www.kospo.co.kr

The utility purchased coal products for the term tender from Indonesia, a source from the utility said, without giving price details.

Details of the tenders including the purchase are as follows:

-- Spot tender to close on May 25 TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION(NCV) LOADING SCHEDULE 320,000 min. 4,500 kcal/kg Aug-Sept, 2018 -- Term tender closed on May 23 TONNES/YR(M/T) SPECIFICATION (NCV) ORIGIN 640,000 min. 3,800 kcal/kg Indonesia *Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)