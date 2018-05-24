Recent News

  

S.Korea’s KOSPO seeks 320,000 T coal for 2018, buys 640,000 T coal

Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) is seeking to purchase 320,000 tonnes of coal via a spot tender and bought 640,000 tonnes of coal via a three-year term tender, the state-run utility said on its website. www.kospo.co.kr

The utility purchased coal products for the term tender from Indonesia, a source from the utility said, without giving price details.

Details of the tenders including the purchase are as follows:

-- Spot tender to close on May 25
       TONNES(M/T)     SPECIFICATION(NCV)    LOADING SCHEDULE   
       320,000         min. 4,500 kcal/kg    Aug-Sept, 2018
    
    -- Term tender closed on May 23
       TONNES/YR(M/T)    SPECIFICATION (NCV)   ORIGIN     
          640,000        min. 3,800 kcal/kg    Indonesia
     
    *Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

