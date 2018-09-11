S.Korea’s KOSPO seeks to buy 480,000 T coal for 2018-2021

Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) is seeking to buy 480,000 tonnes per year of low calorific value coal via a three-year term tender, the state-run utility said on its website.

The tender will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Sept. 12, and other details are as follows:

TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION (NCV) CONTRACT PERIOD 480,000 min. 3,800 kcal/kg Nov 2018-Mar 2021 *Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeongmin Kim; editing by Richard Pullin)