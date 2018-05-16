S.Korea’s KOSPO seeks to buy 800,000 T coal via tenders

Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) is seeking to buy a total of 800,000 tonnes of coal via a spot tender and a three-year term tender, the state-run utility said on its website (www.kospo.co.kr).

Details of the tenders including bid closing date are as follows:

--Spot tender to close on May 17 TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION(NCV) LOADING SCHEDULE 160,000 4,500 kcal/kg June-July, 2018 --Term tender to close on May 18 TONNES/YR(M/T) SPECIFICATION (NCV) CONTRACT PERIOD 640,000 min. 3,800 kcal/kg July 2018-August 2020

*Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. The utility does not seek coal products from Russia for term tender.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)