S.Korea’s KOSPO seeks to buy 800,000 T coal via tenders

in Freight News 16/05/2018

Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) is seeking to buy a total of 800,000 tonnes of coal via a spot tender and a three-year term tender, the state-run utility said on its website (www.kospo.co.kr).

Details of the tenders including bid closing date are as follows:

    --Spot tender to close on May 17
    TONNES(M/T)      SPECIFICATION(NCV)    LOADING SCHEDULE   
        160,000      4,500 kcal/kg         June-July, 2018
        
    --Term tender to close on May 18
    TONNES/YR(M/T)   SPECIFICATION (NCV)   CONTRACT PERIOD
          640,000    min. 3,800 kcal/kg    July 2018-August 2020

*Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. The utility does not seek coal products from Russia for term tender.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

