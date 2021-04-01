S.Korea’s March crude oil imports down 16.5% y/y – preliminary data

South Korea’s March crude oil imports tumbled 16.5% to 70.2 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Thursday.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea’s total February crude imports fell 13.1% year-on-year to 75.0 million barrels, KNOC data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill)