S.Korea’s May crude oil imports down 13.5% y/y – preliminary data

South Korea’s May crude oil imports fell 13.5% from a year earlier to 82.3 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run

Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):

May 2019 April 2019* May 2018*

Crude Oil 82.3 95.7 95.2

* Actual import figures

Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea’s total April crude imports increased 9.8%

to 95.7 million barrels on the year, KNOC data show.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jane Chung, Joori Roh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Clarence Fernandez)