S.Korea’s May crude oil imports down 13.5% y/y – preliminary data
South Korea’s May crude oil imports fell 13.5% from a year earlier to 82.3 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed.
Final data will be released later this month by state-run
Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).
Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):
May 2019 April 2019* May 2018*
Crude Oil 82.3 95.7 95.2
* Actual import figures
Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea’s total April crude imports increased 9.8%
to 95.7 million barrels on the year, KNOC data show.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jane Chung, Joori Roh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Clarence Fernandez)