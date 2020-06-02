Recent News

  

S.Korea’s May crude oil imports drop 8.2% y/y – preliminary data

South Korea’s May crude oil imports fell 8.2% to 77.2 million barrels from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):

                   May 2020       April 2020*        May 2019*
 Crude Oil             77.2              82.3             84.1
    * Actual import figures

Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea’s total April crude imports dropped 14% year-on-year to 82.3 million barrels, KNOC data showed.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jane Chung and Joori Roh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

