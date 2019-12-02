S.Korea’s Nov crude oil imports down 4.7% y/y – preliminary data

South Korea’s October crude oil imports fell 4.7% from a year earlier to 90.9 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Sunday.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):

Nov 2019 Oct 2019* Nov 2018* Crude Oil 90.9 82.3 95.3

