S.Korea’s Nov crude oil imports down 4.7% y/y – preliminary data

in Freight News 02/12/2019

South Korea’s October crude oil imports fell 4.7% from a year earlier to 90.9 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Sunday.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):

Nov 2019         Oct 2019*         Nov 2018*
Crude Oil             90.9              82.3              95.3

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jane Chung, Joori Roh; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

