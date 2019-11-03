S.Korea’s Oct crude oil imports down 17.6% y/y – preliminary data

South Korea’s October crude oil imports dropped 17.6% from a year earlier to 80.6 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):

Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea’s total September crude imports decreased 2.2% year on year to 79.3 million barrels, KNOC data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jane Chung; editing by Uttaresh.V)