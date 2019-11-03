Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / S.Korea’s Oct crude oil imports down 17.6% y/y – preliminary data

S.Korea’s Oct crude oil imports down 17.6% y/y – preliminary data

in Freight News 03/11/2019

South Korea’s October crude oil imports dropped 17.6% from a year earlier to 80.6 million barrels, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):

Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin. South Korea’s total September crude imports decreased 2.2% year on year to 79.3 million barrels, KNOC data showed.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jane Chung; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software